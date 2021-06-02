Kathleen A. Golonka Bates, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Golonka Bates, 64, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 1, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.



Mrs. Bates was born July 24, 1956, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Patsy A. and Jane K. (Carol) Caprose.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Lawrence Co. Vo-Tech in 1975.

Primarily a homemaker, Kathy also worked as a server at several local restaurants, including: P.O. Lunch, Berkley’s Restaurant and Bingo’s Restaurant and Bar, all in New Castle.

Kathy attended Balm United Methodist Church in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

When she was able, she remained active at Challenges on Aging Lawrence Co.

Kathy had a talent for crafting, especially crochet and needlepoint, and also loved to play BINGO.

Her husband, Richard K. Bates, whom she married December 29, 2019, survives in Fombell, Pennsylvania.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kathy Lynn Golonka, New Castle and Patty (Mike) Knight, Plain Grove, Pennsylvania; a son, Mike (Lauri) Golonka, Union Twp.; a sister, Susan (Mike) Cowher, Mt. Jackson; three grandchildren, Ian Golonka and Annabell and Olivia Knight and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Golonka, on November 12, 2015; two sisters, Rosemary Caprose and Patty Abraham and two brothers, Joey and James Caprose.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday June 7, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. William R. LaVelle, officiating.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.