Katherine Toscano, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Katie” Toscano, 93, a lifelong resident of Sharpsville and the Shenango Valley passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home, after a brief illness.

Katie was born on November 25, 1927 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Peter and Domenica (Morabito) Toscano.

She attended Sharpsville schools and was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church, Sharpsville and more recently, an active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she served as a greeter. In earlier years at St. Joseph’s Church, she served as one of the leaders for the catechism classes.

As a young woman, Katie worked for Isaly’s Grocery Store in Sharon. Since the early 1980’s, she has been a resident of the ARC of Mercer County, where she enjoyed participating in the work programs and all the events and activities at the MCAR center with her family and friends. She especially looked forward to and participated in the annual dances at the center. One of her favorite events was the annual musicals in which she always had a role and a tap dance or two!

Katherine also acted as a spokesperson for persons with intellectual disabilities and in the late 70’s, had an opportunity to address the Pennsylvania Legislature in Harrisburg on behalf of this cause.

Katie was extremely social and cherished time spent with her family and friends and will always be remembered for her kindness and giving nature. She was also an avid reader of the bible and treasured her collection.

Katie is survived by two sisters, Palma (Anthony) Rossi, Apopka, Florida and Nancy (John) Liptak, Eustis, Florida; four nieces, Louise (Ron) Peters, Buffalo, New York; Marilyn Rossi, Apopka, Florida; Elaine Toscano, Chicago, Illinois and Anita Killen, Apopka, Florida; five nephews, Ray (Judy) Benetto, Warren, Ohio, Tony (Debi) Rossi, Mt. Dora, Florida, John Liptak, Eustis, Florida, David (Sherry) Rossi, Winfield, Illinois and Gary (June) Toscano, Westerville, Ohio and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her two sisters, Anne Stacconi, Buffalo, New York and Josephine Benetto, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; her brother, Joseph Toscano, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Tony Stacconi, Buffalo, New York, Ted Benetto, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Anthony Rossi, Apopka, Florida and John Liptak, Eustis, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Katy’s name to The Arc of Mercer County Foundation, 850 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or www.mercerarc.org

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman and Rev. Glenn Whitman, concelebrating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

