Katherine Mary Oliver Yurko, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Mary Oliver Yurko, 95, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Paul Homes, Greenville, where she had been a resident for 12 years.

Katherine was born September 11, 1925, a daughter of Paul and Raffaela (Laprocina) Oliver (Olivieri), who immigrated from Foggia, Italy in 1910.

Katherine was the youngest of five children. Her sisters, Nellie, Clara and Laura and brother, James, are all deceased.

She was born and raised in Warren, Ohio and was a 1943 graduate of Warren Harding High School.

In her younger years, Katherine worked for the Werner Company and later at Carol’s Style Center, both women’s fashion stores in Warren, Ohio.

Mom took great pride in the way she dressed, carrying herself with such elegance. The home she made for her family was warm and comfortable. There was always a pot of spaghetti sauce and meatballs simmering on the stove for Sunday dinner.

Katherine married Andrew Yurko of Masury, Ohio on January 19, 1946, in St. Mary’s Church, Warren, Ohio and they shared 35 years together.

Her husband, Andy, our dear father, was a great man and exceptional provider. He lovingly took care of his wife, Katherine and his children. A United States Marine, Andy served on the U.S.S. Essex in the Pacific Theatre of Operation during WWII. While aboard the ship he kept a daily journal. After hearing the war was over, he made one last entry on September 18, 1945 and it read “Called Katherine on the phone.” He was a proud Marine until his death on July 4, 1981.

Katherine was a longtime member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

She is survived by two children, Nancy (Don) Rakoci of Hermitage and Andrew Yurko II of Brookfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Rachel (John) Farringer-Morse of Mill Valley, California, Vincent Farringer of Masury, Ohio and Ashley Yurko of Austintown, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Nancy and Nicholas Andrew, of Mill Valley, California. Katherine is also survived by a very special niece, Patty Ross Greene of Niles, Ohio and her son, David Greene, of Chicago.

Many years after her beloved husband Andy’s passing, Katherine began a friendship with Norwin Cargo, of Hermitage. Together they spent many happy retirement years going to festivals (especially Italian festivals) and polka dancing!

Katherine also had many happy years at Ridgewood and Serenity Lane Community at St. Paul’s in Greenville, making many friendships along the way. She was happy and very much loved by many staff and fellow residents during her time living there.

We are especially grateful to her physician, Dr. Wong, all the nurses, especially Stephanie and Michelle, all the aides and residents and so many others that made Katherine’s life so happy and fulfilling while living at the Ridgewood and the Heritage. Also, we are thankful for Kindred Hospice of New Castle, especially her caregivers Chelsea, Tony and Chaplain Claire.

Rest in Peace, dear Mother.

In keeping with her wishes, all funeral services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield, Ohio.

