Katherine “Kay” Dvoryak Mamone, Hermitage, PA

RMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Kay” Dvoryak Mamone, 101, died at home in Hermitage on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

She and her twin brother, Albert, were the youngest children born to the late Anna (Janocko) and George Dvoracek (Dvoryak) in Farrell, Pennsylvania, on January 31, 1920.

It is believed that Kay was the last surviving member of the Farrell Class of 1938. She and fellow alumnus Anne Validzich Nemetz met as toddlers and neighbors and were best friends for 100 years until Anne’s death in 2020.

In Kay’s late teens and early adult years, she was a vocal soloist for local dance bands in the Valley and in Youngstown.

Kay married Nick Mamone, Sr., on October 14, 1940 and they celebrated 63 years together, until his death in 2003.

Kay was primarily a homemaker but also supported her husband’s baseball career as he was first a stellar player in the Valley and later a winning coach. It was jokingly said that although Nick was the coach, Kay was the manager. She also helped her husband with his Christmas tree business for most of their married life.

At home, Kay was a force to be reckoned with in highly competitive games of Scrabble. Additionally, no one in her family could come close to copying her legendary spaghetti sauce, a recipe handed down to her from her Italian mother-in-law.

Kay embraced her Slovak heritage, visiting her parents’ homeland of Mernik and Vysna Hutka, Slovakia, several times.

Kay was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Farrell, where she sang in the choir with her sister and nieces. When Grace Church closed, she joined Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage and was active in the Dorcas Women’s Club.

For several years she served as president of the Thiel College Women’s Club in Greenville.

Kay leaves her loving family, daughter Linda (Jeff Thompson); sons, Nick, Jr., (Kristen Kjerulff) and John Robert. She is also survived by granddaughters, Lisa Mamone Miller, Caitlin Thompson (Sean Whitson), Courtney Thompson Hutchens (Peter) and her grandson Jordan Mamone (Laura Vickery). She leaves four great-grandsons, Dylan McNally, Elliot and Benjamin Hutchens and Kipp Whitson.

In addition, Kay is survived by her devoted caregiver, Rosemary Leskovac and Rosemary’s dog, Prince.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her twin brother Albert; brothers, George, Andrew and sisters, Anne Hollingsworth Parker, Helen Burnace, Margaret DeMaria, Julianna Gancsos and Gertrude Miller.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dorcas Women of ELCA in care of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.