Katherine A. Gundaker, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine A. Gundaker, 85, of Pymatuning Township, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Gundaker was born January 29, 1935 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Staschak) Mayger and attended Latrobe High School.

A homemaker, Katherine was of the Catholic faith.

Her green thumb was the envy of her family and neighbors. Katherine meticulously cared for her yard and her beloved flower gardens. She also took great pride in her cooking and baking. Katherine never met a stranger and all were welcomed to her family gatherings for amazing meals. She enjoyed crafting, making everything from floral arrangements to wreaths to jewelry. She loved her jewelry and doll collections. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

She is survived by her husband, William Gundaker, whom she married March 4, 1961; two daughters, Judith Gory of Sharpsville and Lynn Winner and her husband, Doug, of Fredonia; a son, Ken Gundaker and his wife, Tammy, of Transfer; eight grandchildren, Lee, Amanda, Joshua, Danielle, Ashley, Vanessa, Shauni and Kirsta; 14 great-grandchildren and four sisters, Evelyn Hauser and her husband, John, of Latrobe, Eleanor Desanitis of Willoughby, Ohio, Mary Kowatch of Georgia and Andrea Eicher and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by a son, Byron Gundaker on May 24, 2018 and two brothers-in-law, Robert Desanitis and Leo Kowatch.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.ALZ.org.

In keeping with Katherine’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon.

Interment will be at Rickert Cemetery in Pymatuning Township.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Katherine A. Gundaker, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.