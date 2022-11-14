HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karl A. Lugosch, 74, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in his home from metastatic melanoma.

Mr. Lugosch was born on July 3, 1948, in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, a son of the late Karl E. and Simone (Gagnon) Lugosch.

He was raised in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and graduated from The Solebury School. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Temple University and graduated from Hahnemann University, where he was in the physician assistant program.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Hospital Corpsman.

Karl spent his career working as a physician assistant and retired from Specialty Orthopedics in Hermitage.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marylouise Sirignano, whom he married on September 21, 1985; two sons, Karl S. Lugosch of Halifax, Nova Scotia and John P. Lugosch of Banff, Alberta; a sister, Heidi Sikina of Massachusetts and three brothers, Emile (Ronna) Lugosch of Maine, Pierre Lugosch of Texas and Eric (Kathleen) Lugosch of Illinois.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Amedisys Hospice Care, 240 Pullman Square, Suite 255, Butler, PA 16001.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.