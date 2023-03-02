NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Marie Hamm, 53, of New Castle passed away with her husband and daughters at her side Wednesday evening, March 1, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Hamm was born April 15, 1969, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Tom Jones, M.D. and Mary (Keane) Jones.

A 1987 graduate of Greenville (Pennsylvania) High School, she later earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Primarily a homemaker, Karen dedicated her life to caring for her husband, their two daughters, and their home. Earlier in life, Karen worked as an accountant at EDS in Wilmington, DE, and in a similar capacity for Lockhart Aluminum in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. More recently, she worked as a bank teller for Greenville Savings Bank in Neshannock Township.

Karen was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Site.

She was an active member of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at Neshannock School District, and when her girls were young, she enjoyed being actively involved with Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS).

Karen’s greatest passion in life was encouraging her daughters in all aspects of their lives. She loved supporting them at their athletic events and school concerts, and congratulating them for their many achievements. Karen always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends, especially nights out for dinner or shopping trips on the weekend.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James “Jim” Hamm, of New Castle; two daughters, Katie Hamm and Jamie Hamm, also of New Castle; three sisters, Betsy Cano (Dr. Frank), of Greenville, Molly Copple (Brian), of Brighton, MI, and Maureen Jones (Randy), of Greenville; seven brothers, Dr. Tom Jones (Darlene), of Warren, Ohio, Dan Jones (Tina), of Utica, New York, Carl Jones, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Dave Jones (Deb), of Knox, Pennsylvania, Dr. Ken Jones (Michele), of Warren, Ohio, Dr. Mike Jones (Erica), of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Chris Jones (Karen), of Wexford, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Site, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

