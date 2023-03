HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Radde, 88, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Grove Manor, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She was born January 9, 1935.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.