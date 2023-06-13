NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Gentile, 68, of New Castle passed away following an extended illness on Monday evening, June 12, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Gentile was born September 26, 1954, in Corona, New York, (Queens), a daughter of Warren and Janet (Solimeno) Schreiner, and was a 1972 graduate of New Castle High School.

For the majority of her professional career, Karen worked in healthcare management and administration, most notably for Family Health Counsel and Adagio Health, both in New Castle, and Steward Medical Group, in Sharon. Most recently, she had worked as an administrative assistant in the parish office of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, as well as in a similar capacity for Rep. Marla Brown.

Karen was a longtime active member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church, where she volunteered in the kitchen for all church events, fundraisers, and the weekly BINGO.

An exceptional cook, she also had a talent for crafting, especially quilting and crochet. Karen was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adored grandmother – her family meant the world to her.

A kind and gracious woman, her love was unconditional, and her ability to share that love with family, friends, and even strangers, was truly a gift that will be dearly missed.

Her husband of 29 years, Nicholas Gentile, whom she married on August 21, 1994, survives at home.

Karen is also survived by two daughters, Angela Wright (John), Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, and Lena Benincase, Uniontown, Pennsylvania; a son, Vincent Gentile (Stephanie), of Union Township; four grandchildren, Hannah and Wesley Wright; Madeline and Vincent Gentile, Jr.; two sisters, Lynn Winstead (Scott), of South Bend, Indiana, and Janet Book (David), of Wampum; a sister-in-law, Estelle DelPrincipe (David); and a brother-in-law, Anthony Gentile. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family at Karen’s memorial contributions.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Site 910 S. Mercer St., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.