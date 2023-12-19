SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen A. Kiester, 66, of Sharon passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 16, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Karen was born January 11, 1957, in Sharon, a daughter of Philip and Edna Mae (Strauss) Schmidt, and graduated from Sharon High School in 1975.

Primarily a homemaker, she had worked at Roemer Industries, Masury, Ohio, and Specialty Metals, West Middlesex, earlier in her life.

Karen was of the Catholic faith.

She was an avid shopper and particularly enjoyed visiting flea markets. Karen also looked forward to attending local fairs and rodeos. Above all else, she loved spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by two daughters, Carlie Lacy (Matt), Morgantown, West Virginia, and Heather Davis, Sharon; five granddaughters, Trinity, Lauren, Rory, Willa, and Journi; a brother, Philip “Skeeter” Schmidt; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog and best friend, Polo.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia E. Kineston and Sandra Ann Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family.

Calling hour from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.