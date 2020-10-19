Kalliope Gerves Lefes, Hermitage, PA

HEMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kalliope Gerves Lefes, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was 90 years old.



Kal was born on October 28, 1929, in Barberton, Ohio just a few weeks after her parents John and Chrysanthe Gerves immigrated from Greece. Kal was part of the Greatest Generation who grew up during the Great Depression and participated in blackout drills during WW II in fear of the enemy bombing the Rubber Capital of the World, Akron, Ohio. She went to first grade knowing only the Greek language, later teaching English to her parents and younger brother.



After graduating in 1948 from West High School in Akron, she attended business school then worked as a secretary and Treasurer for the Summit County Sherriff’s office.

Kal was an avid sports fan supporting her beloved Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians teams. She also enjoyed league bowling, crossword puzzles and playing cards with friends and family, especially her grandsons.



Kal moved to Hermitage (Hickory) when she married John S. Lefes on September 27, 1964. Kal and John epitomized the meaning of road trips packing their station wagon with kids, Yiayias, and Papous to visit family and friends in nearby cities and states on Sunday afternoons or merely to enjoy a butter pecan ice cream cone.



As a faithful member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox churches in Akron, Farrell, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Kal was secretary of the Farrell Parish Council for many years. She was a life-long member of the Philoptochos Ladies Society, where she served as President and a member of the Advisory Board. Kal was a member of the Daughters of Penelope in Youngstown, OH, and Memphis. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Farrell Chapter #156; past Mother Advisor of the International Order for Rainbow Girls, Shenango Valley #29; member of the Order of the Amaranth, Farrell Chapter #120; and a Girl Scout Leader. In 2000 after 25 years, Kal retired from her volunteer position as a library aide in the Hermitage School District’s elementary buildings.

Kal, whose family originated from Smyrna, Asia Minor, was very proud of her Greek heritage. She was a member of the Asia Minor Hellenic American Society (AMHAS) which helps preserve and honor the history of the Greek-American immigrants from Asia Minor.

In 2012, Kal moved to the Memphis area to be closer to her grandsons. She quickly became acclimated to the Mid-South becoming active in the Kirby Pines Senior Community and the Greek Church. Kal, an avid crafter, crocheted blankets for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents John (1985) and Chrysanthe (2001); her brother James (1970); and her beloved husband John (2001).

She is survived by her daughters Stacie, Cyndi (Greg); her son Stan; grandsons Austin and Jackson; Godchildren John, Denis, Zoe, Ginger, Laurie; as well as Koumbari, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Interment will be at the America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos, Farrell, Pennsylvania. or the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Memphis, Tennessee.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: