Kaleeha Sondra Queen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaleeha Sondra Queen of Warren, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Akron Children’s Hospital, following an accident in Vernon Township. She was 16 months old.

Kaleeha was born October 28, 2019 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph Adam Queen and Kayla Ann Marie (Smith) Queen.

She was a special little girl who went to bed with a smile and woke up with a smile.

Kaleeha loved to watch Cocomelon cartoon characters on television every morning and was a “Mama’s girl” who was always smiling. She also loved basketball and vacuuming the floor.

Kaleeha adored her big sister and will forever be her little angel in heaven.

Besides her parents, Joe and Kayla, she is survived by two sisters, Aryonna and Destiny Queen; two brothers, Maddox and Timothy Queen; maternal grandparents, Tami and Calvin Barger of Burghill, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Burnice Queen of McDonald, Ohio; great-grandmothers, Marion Coonce of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Christyne Barger of Greenville, Pennsylvania and several uncles and aunts, including Joshua Smith (Jaylen), Shawn Smith (Megan), Calvin Barger III, Steve Queen and Tabitha Fields and Shelia Clark.

Kaleeha was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Sondra; great-grandfathers, Roy Coonce, Harold Coleman and Calvin Barger, Sr.; an uncle, Timothy Norman and her cousin, Alex Oehmichen, who passed away this past October and greeted her in heaven with open arms.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 3101 Deforest Road, Warren, Ohio.

A private funeral service will be held in the church with Pastor Douglas W. Brown, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kaleeha Queen GoFundMe or you may send contributions by PayPal to littlesmitty7045@gmail.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.