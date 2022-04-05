SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Justin L. Mendillo, 42, of Sharpsville passed away Monday morning, April 4, 2022.

Justin was born January 10, 1980, a son of Jerry Mendillo and Pamela (Bobish) Staul.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1998 graduate of Sharon High School.

For the last 5 years, Justin was employed by C.C.L. Container in Hermitage.

An exceptional cook, he loved preparing large meals for all to enjoy. Justin also liked trying new restaurants, oftentimes traveling to do so, especially for chicken wings and Asian food. He always looked forward to cheering for any football team playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sundays. Most importantly, Justin loved spending time with his children and enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball.

His wife, Patty (Long) Mendillo, whom he married June 11, 2007, survives at home in Sharpsville.

Also surviving are his two children, Jackson L. Mendillo and Julia L. Mendillo, of Sharpsville; his mother, Pamela Staul and step-father, Brian Staul, Sharon; his father, Jerry Mendillo, Sharon; his step-mother, Kathleen Mendillo, Windham, Ohio; a brother, Jeffrey L. Mendillo (Chrissy “C-Poo”), Hermitage; his mother-in-law, Debby Long, Sharon; a brother-in-law, John Long, II, Sharon and niece, Alex Mendillo and four nephews, Jensen Mendillo and Andrew, Dylan and Zach Long and his lifelong best friend, Jovan Pantelic, Las Vegas, Nevada; also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father-in-law, John Long.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

A time of reception will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.