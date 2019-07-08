Junior Massey, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Junior Massey, 95, of Farrell, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Massey was born June 20, 1924, in Newport News, Virginia, a son of the late Willie and Anna (Ford) Massey.

Junior was an entrepreneur and throughout his life, owned the M&M bar and the Everyday Club, both in Farrell; as well as, the Mitchell Hotel in Sharon. He also worked at some of the local steel mills.

Junior was a member of the Cedar Avenue Church of God, Sharon.

A World War II veteran in the United States Navy, he was a member of the former Murray Bell VFW, Post 7597, Farrell.

He enjoyed family, socializing, playing small games of chance and will forever be known for his unique one-liners.

He is survived by a daughter, Leslie Massey Chambers of Philadelphia; three sons, Randall Massey of Toledo, Ohio, Mitchell Massey of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Wade T. Massey, Sr. of Sharon; a stepdaughter, Darlynna Satterwhite Thompson of Farrell; a stepson, Dale Satterwhite of Toledo; a Godson, Willie West of Farrell and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his wife, the former Dorothy Mitchell, whom he married in 1956; a son, Bradley Massey; two sisters, Beulah Dinkins and Ruby Massey and four brothers, Julius, Leroy, Troy and Willie Massey, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

