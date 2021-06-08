June L. Ricciardi, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June L. Ricciardi, 87, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday morning, June 7, 2021.

Mrs. Ricciardi was born December 27, 1933, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Angelo and Helen (Randall) Augustine.

In 1951, June graduated from St. Michael Catholic High School, Greenville and later went on to retire from Packard Electric Corp., Warren, Ohio; where she had worked for many years.

June was a member of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard, Ohio, where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, she devoted her life to caring for her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with all of them.

Her husband of 62 years, Ralph L. Ricciardi, preceded her in death April 19, 2019.

She is survived by a daughter, Joan (Rick) Humphrey, Brookfield, Ohio; two sons, Joel (Cindy) Ricciardi, Hubbard, Ohio and Charles Ricciardi, Howland, Ohio; a brother, Michael (Louise) Augustine, Masury, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by her son, Mark, three sisters, Margaret “Peg” Casey, Susan Sulick and Rae Bonasera; a brother, John P. Augustine and a great-granddaughter, Emma Rose.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick’s Church, 357 N Main St, Hubbard, OH 44425.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 in St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.