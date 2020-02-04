June I. Beighley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – June I. Beighley of Hermitage passed away under hospice care at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, in her residence. She was 95.

Mrs. Beighley was born September 11, 1924, in Mt. Jackson (Lawrence County), P,ennsylvania a daughter of the late Harry L. and Elizabeth (Fox) Maine.

She was a 1942 alumna of Hickory High School and a 1945 graduate of St. Elizabeth Medical Center School of Nursing.

June worked as a nurse before starting her family and later taught nursery school at the former Girls Buhl Club in Sharon.

Her husband, Harry L. Beighley, whom she married August 10, 1946 in Chapel of Friendly Bells, Youngstown, Ohio, passed away January 24, 2007.

June was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Sharon, where she belonged to the T.M.T.M. Sunday School class. She was also a former member of Adella Rebekah, Lodge #284; and the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Madden and Darlene (John) McIntyre, both of Hermitage; two granddaughters, Christina (Michael) Henshaw and Jennifer (Joe) Stoner, both of Hermitage; a great grandson, Preston Henshaw; a great granddaughter, Addyson Stoner; two step grandsons, John and Scott McIntyre; two step great granddaughters, Caitlin and Haley; a step great great grandson, Lyam; a sister, Patricia Mora, of St. Petersburg, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by her step father, Morris Mowry; three brothers, Buddy, Gerald and Russell Maine; a sister, Virginia Getsie; and an infant daughter. June also leaves a very special friend and caregiver for the last few years, Joanne “Toots,” whom she adored like a daughter.

Special thanks to her caregivers and hospice workers the last two weeks.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, in the funeral home, with Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage