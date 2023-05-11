SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julie I. Totin, 79, of Sharon passed away peacefully with family at her side Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023, in her home.

Ms. Totin was born October 31, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of George and Martha (Brody) Totin.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1961.

For more than 30 years, Julie worked for Packard Electric Division of General Motors at their plants in Hubbard and Warren, Ohio.

Julie was of the Christian faith.

She loved spending time with her best friend and partner-in-crime, Joan Dillon. Julie enjoyed playing cards and taking trips with her friends. Most of all, she loved being a “Bubba” to her three grandchildren.

Julie is survived by two daughters, Jessica Totin, with whom she made her home in Sharon, and Lindsay Totin, of Virginia; a son, Jeff Totin (Rachel), Sharon; a brother, Daniel Totin (JoAnn), Cortland, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeffrey (Jessica), and Olivia Totin.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Vasilenko and Marlene Roach.

Friends and family will be received from noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in New Life Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the church, with Rev. Chris Massey, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

