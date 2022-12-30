SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julianne E. Koborie, of Sharon, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 91 years old.

Julie was born in Sharon on February 7, 1931, daughter of the late John and Julianna (Simko) Yendrek.

She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School.

Julie was a woman of faith who deeply loved her family, reading, opera, comedies and candy. She could eat more candy than a dozen kids daily. Julie was an avid perennial gardener and crossword puzzler, as well as a talented seamstress and baker. An adrenaline junkie at heart, Julie loved rollercoasters and had filled out all the paperwork to hang glide off the cliffs of La Jolla at 80 years old, only to be deterred by high winds.

Her husband, John Koborie, whom she married on November 15, 1952, passed away on March 16, 2015.

Julie is survived by her daughter, Teresa “Terri” Roberts and her husband, Phil, of Bangor, Maine; two sons, John “Jay” Koborie and his wife, Rhonda, of Sharon and Timothy “Tim” Koborie and his wife, Eileen, of Tallmadge, Ohio; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her younger brother, Michael Yendrek.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julie was preceded in death by her older brother, John Yendrek and her daughter, Rebecca Koborie.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Becky’s Garden in the care of Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.