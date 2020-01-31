Juliana Schreckenghost, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juliana Schreckenghost, 77, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Schreckenghost was born March 3, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John T. and Mary E. (Doddo) Gizdic.

She was a 1960 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Juliana was employed as a cook at the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School cafeteria and Tony’s Pizza, both of Sharon and most recently at the South Pymatuning Market.

She enjoyed bowling, camping, eating out, reading and spending time with her family.

Her husband of 29 years, David L. Schreckenghost, Sr., whom she married November 16, 1961, in West Virginia, passed away May 23, 1991.

She is survived by her children, David L. (Susan) Schreckenghost of Sharpsville, Faith A. (Bec) Schreckenghost of Hermitage, April L. (Patrick) Damond of North East, Pennsylvania and Elton (Andrea) Brown, whom she treated like a son, of Farrell. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Kara Schreckenghost, David (Caryn) Schreckenghost, Patrick Damond, Jr. and Alexandria and Hannah Damond; four great-grandchildren, Tyson, Hunter, Kolten and Tanner; three sisters, Mary (Honey) Perrine, Georgiana Rice and Rosemarie Santillo and a cousin raised in her family, Rita Sloan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Juliana was preceded in death by a brother, John T. Gizdic, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Calling hour will be 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Tuesday, February 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

