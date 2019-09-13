Julia L. Gagliardi, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julia L. Gagliardi, 87, of Farrell passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, in her residence.

Ms. Gagliardi was born November 29, 1931, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Catherine M. (Kuklo) Gagliardi. She was a lifelong area resident and attended Farrell schools.

Beginning in 1979, Julia worked in The Arc of Mercer County (formerly MCAR) workshop. During retirement she resided in The Arc group home in Farrell and remained active at The Arc and participated in their many activities.

Julia was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsvile.

She enjoyed watching soap operas on television and loved babysitting her many nieces and nephews.

Julia is survived by two brothers, Joseph and Frank Gagliardi, both Sharpsville; a sister-in-law, Shirley Gagliardi, Sharon; and many generations of nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Julia was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Doddato and Rose Busco; five brothers, Michael, Vincent, William, Fred and Dominic Gagliardi and a sister-in-law, Mary Gagliardi, lovingly referred to as “Aunt Mary down the house.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Arc of Mercer County, 850 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with her wishes, the calling hours and service will be held privately.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.