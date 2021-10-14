Judy L. Ammer, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy L. Ammer, 84, of Hermitage died peacefully July 28, 2021, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Judy was born June 8, 1937, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lester and Marion (Foster) Lawton.

She was a 1954 graduate of Mercer High School and attended Penn State University Shenango Valley Campus.

Judy married Raymond L. Ammer on September 15, 1955, and he survives.

Judy worked alongside her husband, Dr. Raymond L. Ammer, managing the office of his dental practice for 33 years.

A longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, Judy volunteered and served the parish in various ways, most notably as a member of Pastoral Council and as an Altar Server.

She and Ray traveled extensively, including several cruises and trips to Las Vegas. Judy enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and visiting with her neighbors.

Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her granddaughters, and in recent years, her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by a daughter, Lori Whalen and her husband, Michael, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Carly Sedney (Daniel) and Caitlin Beyl (David) and five great-grandchildren, Quinn and Reese Sedney and Hudson, Peyton and Elliott Beyl.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lester Lawton, Jr.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

At her request, a private service will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.