Judy D. Hughes, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy D. Hughes, 69, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Hughes was born March 17, 1951, in Cheraw, South Carolina, a daughter of the late David and Ellen (Ford) Hughes.

She was a 1970 graduate of Farrell High School and earned her associate degree in human development from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Judy began her working career in the head start program of Farrell School District. She was employed at the school for more than 38 years, retiring as a data processor.

Judy was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Farrell.

She enjoyed cooking, knitting and had many other crafting hobbies. She will be remembered by many for her honest and straightforward mentoring advice. Above all, Judy loved spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by a son, Richard Hughes, of Farrell; three grandchildren, Luryce and Gavrielle Hughes, and Jacob Jackson; a sister, Roberta Sellers and her husband Jimmy, of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Wilbert Hughes and his wife Shirley, of Austintown, Ohio and Alfred Hughes, of Sharon; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ellen Davis and Ellamay Hargratte; and three brothers, David Lee, Lawrence and Robert Hughes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the United Negro College Fund, at www.uncf.org; or the First Baptist Church, 1120 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, March 11, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.



