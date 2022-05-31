SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Leighton Myers Boyle, 81, formerly of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, in her residence at Anna Maria of Aurora.

Mrs. Boyle was born September 7, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George D. Myers and Dorothea S. (Porter) Myers.

She was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Lake Erie College.

On December 21, 1960, Judith married the love of her life, T. Patrick Boyle.

She and Pat moved to Hudson, Ohio, in 1984 where she enjoyed working at the Hudson Library and Historical Society.

Judith was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Mary’s Church in Hudson, Ohio.

She loved quilting and belonged to the Streetsboro Quilting Guild, having made hundreds of unique and decorative designs for family and friends. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed Tole painting. She loved spending time with her family and particularly her grandchildren.

Judith is survived by husband of 61 years, T. Patrick Boyle; daughter, Susan (Ronald) Valitsky, Geneva, Ohio; two sons, Nathaniel (Rachel) Boyle, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and David (Deborah) Boyle, Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Constance Brewer, Red Hook, New York and a brother, Daniel Myers, Colorado Springs, Colorado; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Judith was preceded in death by son, Thomas P. Boyle, III.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Catholic Charities of Cleveland, 7911 Detroit Ave. Cleveland, OH, 44102.

In keeping with Judith’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.