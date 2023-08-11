SHARPSVILE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. “Judy” Gory, 62, of Sharpsville, passed away with family at her side late Thursday evening, August 10, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Judy was born July 15, 1961, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Katherine (Mayger) Gundaker.

After moving to Greenville as a young girl, she graduated from Reynolds High School in 1979. Judy then enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduated with her B.S.N. in 1983.

For the last 40 years, Judy devoted herself to nursing and the care of her patients. She served her patients in many capacities, most notably St. Joseph Hospital, Warren, Ohio; Sharon Regional Home Health and most recently, served as a clinical liaison at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Howland, Ohio.

An avid Steelers fan, Judy enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially working in her yard or swimming in her pool with family and friends. Most importantly, she was a devoted, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her daughters and granddaughter were the true joy of her life.

Judy is survived by her two daughters, Ashley Gory of Sharpsville and Vanessa Gory of Youngstown, Ohio; a granddaughter, Farrah Gory of Sharpsville; her father, William Gundaker of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lynn Winner (Doug) of Fredonia and a brother, Ken Gundaker (Tammy) of Transfer.

In addition to her mother, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Byron Gundaker.

In keeping with her wishes, all services are private.

Interment, Rickert Cemetery, Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.