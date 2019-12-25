Judith Ann Taafe, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann “Ju-Ju” Taafe, 81, of New Castle, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and family Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Taafe was born April 11, 1938, in New Castle, a daughter of Harold and Beatrice (Kehrer) Gerst. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1957 but was an honorary member of the “Chicks of 56,” whom would gather regularly for lunch and dinner.

Judy later graduated from the New Castle School of Nursing, earning her R.N. certification in 1959.

Her beloved husband of 54 years, Richard L. “Dick” Taafe, Jr., whom she married January 30, 1960, preceded her in death March 4, 2014.

For 39 years, she worked as a nurse at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle. Judy retired in 2004 but remained working on a part time basis for several years to serve the needs of the hospital.

Judy was a member of St. Mary Church, Holy Spirit Parish.

She had a lifelong passion for traveling and following retirement, had the opportunity to travel the world with her husband, Dick. Together, they visited six of the seven continents and Judy always found great joy in returning home to share the stories of her adventures with friends and family.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen M. (David) Nichols, of New Castle; a son, Patrick J. (Julie) Taafe, of Prospect, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Angela Bayuk, Jason Bayuk and Jennifer Birckbichler; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, in the funeral home.

Entombment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum, St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 26, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.