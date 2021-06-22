Judith Ann “Judy” List Stoner, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann “Judy” List Stoner, 79, of New Castle passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Quality Life Services.

Judy was born April 1, 1942, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Herman Carl List and Gertrude Leona (McConnell) List.

She was a lifelong area resident and 1959 graduate of Union High School.

She married her beloved husband of 59 years, John “Jack” Hall Stoner, February 24, 1961. He preceded her in death May 25, 2020.

A devout Christian, Judy was an active member of First Assembly of God Church, Neshannock Township, where she had also worked as a church secretary for many years. During retirement, she and her husband volunteered with the church’s youth programs.

Above all else, Judy loved her family. She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Judy is survived by a daughter, Julie (David) Gaibis; and a son, Jeffrey “Stoney” (Hope) Stoner, all of New Castle; one sister, Emily (James) Reed; two brothers, Richard (Patricia) List and Thomas List; three grandchildren, Nikki (Ian) Rose, Jeffrey (Joanna) Stoner and Lucas Ransom; two step-grandchildren, Chad (Janelle) Carey and Amber Carey; and one great granddaughter, Aspyn Rose.

In addition to her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by a sister, Crystal Wyant and brother, Woodrow “Woody” List.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 5 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Pete Squillo, officiating.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.