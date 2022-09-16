SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce R. Pander, 81, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Pander was born March 19, 1941, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Chalmers and Helen (Maines) Barnes and attended New Castle High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she also worked at the former Krogers, Hermitage and the former Valley View, Brookfield, Ohio. Later, she and her husband started a business, cleaning local doctor’s offices.

Her husband, Richard Pander, Sr., whom she married on March 21, 1958, passed away on October 23, 1996.

In her free time, Joyce enjoyed studying genealogy, admiring flowers and gardening. She also loved to play cards with her family.

She is survived by her son, Richard Pander, Jr. and his wife, Diana, of Sharpsville; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Zachery and Taylor Pander; a sister, Eva Dabrowski of West Virginia and a brother, Austin Barnes and his wife, Maureen, of Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy McFall and two brothers, Carl and Butch Barnes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

