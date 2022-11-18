EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Cole, 82, of Edinburg passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Cole was born August 15, 1940, in Plum, Pennsylvania (Allegheny County) a daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Harper) Meyers. She was raised just outside of Pittsburgh in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, and attended Plum High School.

A resident of New Castle for nearly 30 years, Joyce spent many of them working as a sales associate at Wal-Mart Super Center in Union Township.

Joyce was a member of several local social clubs, including the Moose Club, Lodge 51, and the Polish Falcons, Nest 146, both of New Castle.

She will be remembered for her remarkable personality that captured the hearts and minds of all who met her. Joyce enjoyed flower gardening, decorating the home, and cheering for the Pittsburgh sports teams. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Gerard A. Cole, preceded her in death in 1984.

Joyce is survived by two daughters, Diane Kernicky, of Butler, and Donna Egbert (Michael), of New Castle; a son, Thomas Liptack (Noreen), of Spring City, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan Joy; a sister, Aggie Wendeburg, a brother, Fred Meyers (Doris), and a son-in-law, Edward Kernicky.

A celebration of Joyce’s life is being planned for a future date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

