Joyce A. Bennett, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Bennett of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Avon, Indiana.

Joyce was born May 15, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Fred and Anna Mae Kaiser.

Joyce was a graduate of Sharon High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard J. Bennett, on July 3, 1960, in the First Baptist Church of Sharon and later moved to Cortland, where they raised their family. Joyce loved her Cortland community where she lived for nearly 50 years.

Joyce was a fun-loving, card playing, sightseeing, Cleveland Indians cheering, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Joyce leaves behind her children, Brian and Chris Bennett, Westfield, Indiana, Beth Bennett and Matthew Skelley, Chapin, South Carolina and David Bennett, Irmo, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Caroline Speidel, Patrick Bennett, Tucker Skelley, Spencer Skelley and Sam Bennett and Jack Bennett; her brothers, Tim, Tom and Bob Kaiser; sisters, Judy Paulenich, Linda Kaiser and Diane Crumbacher and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Bennett, and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Joyce Bennett to Cleveland Clinic. Gifts can be made online or sent to:

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

P.O. Box 931517

Cleveland, OH 44193-1655

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremonies, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Shelter 3 of Buhl Park, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery, Hermitage.

