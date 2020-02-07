Joshua Lee Shaffer, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Lee Shaffer, 39, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in his home.

Josh was born November 25, 1980, in Greenville and attended Greenville High School.

He was previously employed by A&B Signature Properties, Hermitage and most recently for Jackson Express, Sharon.

Josh was a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

He was an extremely kind hearted person, who was loved by all and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

A hard worker, Josh enjoyed yardwork, cooking, cleaning, doing laundry and decorating for holidays. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Bobbi Wagner; a son, Joshua Shaffer II and a stepdaughter, Saraya Hill, all of Hermitage; his mother, Carlene (Irwin) Johnson of Masury, Ohio; his father and mother-in-law, Randy and Ruth Wagner, of Greenville; a sister, Shannon Werger of Masury and nieces and nephews, Donte and Devinn Green and Daijon Norris.

Josh was preceded in death by his uncle, Greg Shaffer and his grandmother-in-law, Frances Barney.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11 in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, officiating.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.