Joshua Ian David “Bug, Shorty” Short, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Ian David “Bug, Shorty” Short, 37, of Masury, a loving husband and father, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Josh was born June 3, 1983, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dwight D. Short, Sr. and Janice M. (Zoblisien) Lombardi.

He attended New Wilmington High School, where he played football for the hounds.

He was a passionate employee for Lindy Paving, New Galilee, New Castle. He was also a member of the Laborers Union #1058, Pittsburgh.

Josh was a man of many words and stories, some factual and some not. He had a natural talent and personality to make friends, no matter what the situation was. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and contagious laugh.

Family time was most important to Josh. He also loved the outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, golfing or camping trips with his family. He also enjoyed grilling and smoking meat.

He is survived by his wife, the former Andrea Skube, whom he married September 22, 2012. Together they raised two daughters, Alexis Kirsch and Kylie Short and a son, Bryson Short.

He is also survived by his mother, Janice Lombardi and her husband, Joseph, of Sharon; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Zoblisien; five sisters, Eshawna Heaney and her husband, Thomas, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Tammy Damron and her husband, Basil, of New Castle, Tonya Brown and her husband, Bobby, of New Castle, Tisha Armstrong and her husband, Telly, of Farrell and Autumn Short of New Castle; a brother, Dwight D. Short, Jr. of New Castle and three stepsisters, Falina Lombardi, Nikki Hallis and Tiffany Christ, all of Sharpsville.

Josh was preceded in death by his father; as well as his maternal grandfather, Thomas M. Zoblisien and a stepbrother, Joseph Lombardi.

Josh was truly a great man, whose impact will forever be felt by his family and friends. He was a selfless man and his passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support and forgive will forever be lessons to all that knew him.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service is private.



