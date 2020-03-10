Josephine Yusko, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Yusko, 96, of Pymatuning Township, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Yusko was born January 24, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Karol “Karl” and Aloisia “Louise” Tomazin.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Warren, Ohio, in the class of January 1942.

Josephine was employed at the former Copperweld Steel in Warren and retired as a traffic manager for the former Damascus Tube in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Josephine was a devoted member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage, where she taught catechism and was a member more than 60 years. She was also a 70-year member of SNPJ, Lodge #755, Sharon.

An avid gardener, Josephine loved tending to her flowers. She was also the scrabble “champion” and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Her husband, John Yusko, whom she married January 19, 1952, passed away in 1960.

She is survived by a son-in-law, Larry Howsare, of Deleware Township and three grandchildren, Molly Howsare, of Columbus, Ohio, Tyler Howsare, of Delaware Township and Casey Howsare, Charlestown, MA.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jo Yusko-Howsare; a sister, Dorothy Tomazin Strah; and three brothers, Charles, Frank “Fritz” and Edward Tomazin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, March 12, 2020 in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral Devine Liturgy will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Kevin Marks, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage.