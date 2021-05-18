Josephine Sedwick, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Sedwick, 83, of Union Township, passed away peacefully with her son at her side Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Sedwick was born April 14, 1938, in her homeland of Poland, a daughter of Louis and Mary (Wojtowicz) Magusiak. She immigrated to the U.S. as a young girl and later graduated from Union High School in 1958.

In 2017, Josephine retired from Jameson Memorial Health System, New Castle, where she worked as a secretary in the short-stay patient department for 20 years. She was previously employed by St. Francis Hospital, also New Castle, where she worked in the accounting department for 20 years and then as supervising manager of the out-patient department for an additional 16 years.

A woman of deep faith, Josephine was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church, where she served on finance council and was a former president of the church’s Ladies Guild and Christian Mothers. She was previously a member of Madonna Church, New Castle, where she also served on finance council and as past president of the Ladies Guild and Christian Mothers. Additionally, Josephine served as treasurer for the regional chapter of Catholic Daughters of America.

With a passion for community service, Josephine dedicated much of her time to volunteering for local organizations, most notably by serving as: President of the K.P. Auxiliary; CEO of the Safhoneca Federal Credit Union; a board member at First Choice Federal Credit Union; and as a member of the Aries Eagles, all in New Castle.

Josephine devoted her life to caring for her family, especially her children and always put their needs above any of her own.

Her husband, Louis Sedwick, preceded her in death in 1970.

She is survived by a son, Michael J. Sedwick, with whom she made her home in Union Township; two sisters, Helen Szewczyk of New Castle and Jane Misiuda of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; a son-in-law, Ron Silvis and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianna Silvis; a sister, Genevieve Wiech and a brother, Frank Magusiak.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association; online at www.heart.org.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Brenden Dawson, as celebrant and assisted by Deacon John J. Carran.

Interment will be in Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.