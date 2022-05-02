HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Rena” Germano, 100, of Hermitage, passed away May 1, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Germano was born February 2, 1922, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Leali.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated in 1940 from Sharon High School.

Rena was a dedicated homemaker and assisted her brothers at the former Leali Brothers Meats, Wheatland.

Rena was a member of Family Life Church, Hermitage.

She was an avid reader and in her younger years, she enjoyed making noodles and going to garage sales.

Her husband, John Germano, whom she married February 22, 1943, passed away December 3, 1988.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Jean Gamble, Fredericksburg, Virginia and Sharon Russo and her husband Alfred, Naples, Florida; a son, John Germano, California; a grandson, Charles Gamble and a great-grandson, Lucas Max Gamble; two sisters, Eva Parich, Sharon and Lydia Foti, Syracuse, New York and a brother, Robert Leali, Hermitage.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rena was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charles Gamble; a sister, Edith Schley; four brothers, John, Dan, Paul and James Leali and an infant brother, David Leali.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Family Life Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Family Life Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Rev. Michael Sabella, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.