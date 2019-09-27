Josephine M. “Jo” Burris, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. “Jo” Burris, 84, a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Senior Care Center, Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Burris was born November 12, 1934, in The Bronx, New York City, to the late James and Johanna (Dalton) Sullivan.

She was a 1973 graduate of the former St. Francis School of Nursing in New Castle. Josephine spent the majority of her nursing career at St. Francis, particularly caring for the patients on 2-South and later, in the Emergency Room.

On October 14, 1961, she married James B. Burris and together they welcomed three children into the world. He passed away March 12, 2011.

Josephine enjoyed life’s simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, finding the best deals at local flea markets/yard sales, knitting and reading, traveling to New York and Ireland to visit family and looking after her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary and Anne Burris, of New Castle; and a son, James Burris and his wife, Gina Burris, of Oil City, Pennsylvania; two brothers: James Sullivan and Eugene Sullivan, both of New City, New York; two sisters: Angela Rogers, of Lake Arrowhead, Pennsylvania and Patricia Finlay, of Flushing, New York; four grandchildren: Brian Burris, Kayleigh Mariani, Jacob Burris and Noah Mariani; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jo was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Stanton and Nora Sullivan.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September29, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 in St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.