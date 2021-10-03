Josephine Burke Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Jo” Burke of Hermitage passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 94.

Mrs. Burke was born September 5, 1927, in Euclid, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fred and Marianne (Cirillo) DeNoble.

Immediately following her graduation from Sharon High School, Jo began working at the former General American Transportation Corporation (GAT) in Masury, Ohio.

She was employed at GAT until she married her husband, Donald J. Burke, on October 13, 1951.

A homemaker, Jo was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she was a member of the Women’s Guild and held many offices. For 23 years, she and her husband volunteered in the kitchen of the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell.

She cherished being a mother and grandmother. She loved being active in her son’s lives and assisting in their education and volunteering where needed at the school.

She is survived by three sons, Donald R. (Debbie) Burke of Cheswick, Pennsylvania, Charles F. “Chuck” Burke of Hermitage and Gary J. Burke of Hopewell, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Meagan Burke, Scott (Bethany) Burke, Mindy (Tim) Link, Taylor and Griffin Burke; four great-grandchildren, Paige, Ariella, Killian and Lochlann; two sisters, Edith Fragle of Hermitage and Arlene Allen of Stockton, California and a brother, Fred DeNoble of Melbourne, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Don, on January 18, 2021; a dear daughter-in-law, Debbie Wilson Burke; two sisters, Emma Bresky and Christine Shick; a brother, Larry DeNoble and a niece, Carol Shick.

In keeping with Jo’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 7, 2021, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Arrangements are handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward Prince of Peace Center, Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121 or St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.