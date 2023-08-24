HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Bello, 94 of Hermitage, passed away early Thursday morning, August 24, 2023, under hospice care in her home at the St. XXIII Apartments.

Mrs. Bello was born August 20, 1929, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Jessie (Scarmack) Amico.

She attended Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Josephine also owned and operated Bello’s Pizza Shop in Sharon for 23 years.

Josephine was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon and its Ladies Guild for many years.

She was also a member of UPMC Ladies Auxiliary, North Sharon Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hat Classy Ladies.

Her beloved husband of 73 years, Emilio P. “Emil” Bello, whom she married January 7, 1950, survives at home in Hermitage.

Josephine is also survived by a daughter, Janice Bello and her spouse, Libby, of Pensacola, Florida; two sons, Joseph E. Bello and his wife, Katherine, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Gerald P. Bello and his wife, Jill, of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Joseph, Kelly (fiancé, Teso Thomas), Anthony and Nicholas Bello and four great-grandchildren, Jada, Javon, Julian and Alessia.

In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Pelini and Sr. Gina Marie Amico, Mother General of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon Monday, August 28 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. James Power, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

