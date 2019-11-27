Josephine A. Slattery, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Slattery, 83, of Sharpsville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Slattery was born October 21, 1936, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Santos and Lucy DeMarco and attended Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Josephine was of the Catholic faith.

She loved the holidays and making sure her house was decorated for the season. She was an avid bingo player and high school football fan. Josephine liked to feed the birds and chipmunks in her yard. Above all, she cherished her time with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Joann Haun and her husband Charles of Sharon; three sons, William Slattery and his wife Sally of Sharpsville, David Slattery of Richmond, Virginia and Richard Slattery of Clearwater, Florida; four grandchildren, Jessica Anderson and Billy, Carley and Katie Slattery and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Nolan Anderson.

In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by eight siblings.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.