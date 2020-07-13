Josephine A. Reale, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Reale, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Reale was born April 25, 1927, in Ralph, Pennsylvania (Fayette County), a daughter of the late James and Angeline (Battistelli) Gigante.

She was a 1944 graduate of Brookfield High School, Brookfield, Ohio and graduated in 1947 from the Christian H. Buhl Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse.

She retired in 1990 after 17 years as a registered nurse at ARC of Mercer County, formerly MCAR. She was previously employed for 17 years at the former Sharon General Hospital in the maternity department and by Dr. Edward Legenza, M.D., Sharon.

Josephine was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was active in its Ladies Guild. She is also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the AARP of Mercer County.

Her husband, Dominick N. Reale, whom she married on April 24, 1965, passed away on June 8, 2003.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor DiMarco, Catherine E. Hanisko and Annette M. Bell and two brothers, Pat Figurella and David Gigante.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16 in St. Joseph’s Church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.