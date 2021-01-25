Joseph V. Lombardi, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph V. Lombardi, 95, formerly of Charles Street, Sharon, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Joseph was born July 23, 1925, in Farrell, a son of the late Ralph and Mary (Monteneri) Lombardi.

He was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School and a 1950 graduate of Westminster College where he earned a B.A. degree in Political Science.

Joseph worked for the Sharon (Pennsylvania) Postal Service as a Postal Supervisor for 30 years, retiring in 1983. He later was employed for 7 years in a clerical position for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Hermitage.

Joseph was a World War II veteran. In 1943 he was drafted into the service as an Air Force Cadet at Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee, Oklahoma and was proud to have spent a year in Nuremberg, Germany at the Nuremberg War Trials as part of the Army of Occupation. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

On May 18, 1957 Joseph married the former Rose Marie Klaich who preceded him in death on November 5, 2015 after 58 years of marriage.

Joseph was a lifelong devoted member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

During his lifetime, Joseph was an avid gardener and a horse racing enthusiast. In addition, he had a great sense of humor and loved telling or hearing a good joke. He was a real comedian at heart.A family man, Joseph’s greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed following their sports activities and keeping up with their academic achievements in high school and college.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Martin) Andrusky, of Hermitage; two sons, Joseph (Janet) Lombardi, of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Vincent (Colleen) Lombardi, of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Domenic (Haley) Lombardi, Daniel (Shelby) Andrusky, Alyssa (Kevin-fiance) Lombardi, Dante Lombardi and Vincent Lombardi; a great-granddaughter, Siena Lombardi and a second great grandchild expected in July.

Besides his parents and wife, Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Lombardi and a sister, Mary Ann Sever.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. John XXIII Home for the care and kindness they showed to our father and our family over the past year.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pa. 16121.

Calling hour will be from 12 Noon -1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



