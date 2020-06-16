Joseph T. Wiesen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph T. Wiesen, 65, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Wiesen was born December 27, 1954, in Sharon, a son of Joseph J. and Martha Jean (Brest) Wiesen.

He was a 1972 graduate of Sharon High School where he was a standout football and baseball player.

He was a skilled and hardworking maintenance technician for UPMC Horizon Hospital for 38 years. He began working at the Greenville hospital for 25 years and most recently at the Shenango Valley Campus.

In addition to football and baseball, Joe was also an exceptional golfer and was in a league at Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, Ohio. He was an avid sports fan and a die-hard Ohio State Buckeye, Green Bay Packer and Dale Earnhardt, #3 fan. Lively and animated Joe was a jokester and a tease. His facial expressions gave his shocking punch lines an extra kick. Joe was a loving husband and reliable father.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Cindy Germadnik, whom he married November 10, 1979; his mother, M. Jean Wiesen of Sharon; a son, Matthew Joseph Wiesen and his wife, Rebekah and their children, Abigail and Jackson, of West Middlesex; a daughter, Shannon Wiesen and her daughter, Leia, of Hermitage and a sister, Jeanne Hevener and her husband, Samuel, of Richfield, Ohio.

Joe was preceded in death by his father and a brother, James Wiesen.

Per Joe’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

