Joseph T. Vaccaro, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph T. Vaccaro, 74, a lifelong resident of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Vaccaro was born May 7, 1946, in Sharon, a son of Joseph V. and Laura (Pacifico) Vacarro.

He was a 1964 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage and also attended Youngstown State University.

Joe was employed by the City of Hermitage and worked in Community Development Department until his retirement in 2010.

With a strong dedication to serving the public, Joe was a lifelong member of the Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department and had also served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Hermitage since 2016. Earlier in life, he had served as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for the former Watson Ambulance Company, Sharon.

Joe enjoyed communicating with friends via ham radio, which he operated out of his home.

He is survived by a sister, Ruth Mack, Greenville; a niece, Sherry Sepik and her husband, Mark and a nephew, Chris Mack, all of Mercer; two great-nephews, Shawn Haslet of Hermitage and Drew Sepik of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a great-great-niece, Paige Haslet.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.