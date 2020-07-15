Joseph Stanley Wingard, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Stanley Wingard, 35, of Hermitage, passed away from medical conditions that resulted from his long-term struggle with addiction on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Joe was born September 11, 1984, in Oakland, California, a son of Joseph L. and Leslie (Lewis) Wingard.

He was a 2003 graduate of Sharon High School.

His favorite childhood experiences were the tiger cruises with his father aboard the USS Reclaimer and the USS Stephen W. Groves.

Joe also deeply enjoyed his trip to Disney World, skiing, camping trips with his family and sumo wrestling his sister. Above all, he loved his nieces and nephew and chasing the Sharon trains with his great grandpa.

He is survived by his parents of Hermitage; a sister, Cathy Tonks and her husband Cory, of Chardon, Ohio; two nieces; a nephew; his maternal grandfather, Stanley Lewis and his wife Beth; paternal grandmother, Nancy E. (Lawson) Wingard and paternal grandfather, James L. Wingard, Jr., all of Hermitage.

Also surviving are four uncles, Scott Wingard and his wife Martha, Shawn Wingard and his wife Donna, all of West Middlesex, Kevin Wingard and his wife Maria, of Chardon, Ohio and Frank Triggiani and his wife Beth, of Pittsburgh and three aunts, Mary Mitcheltree and her husband Kent, of New Castle, Shawna Fedorko and her wife Linda, of Brookfield, Ohio and Maria Hand and her husband Steve, of Hermitage.

Joe was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Marilyn (Jones) Lewis and an uncle, Kevin Lewis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.