WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Shawn Hughes, 43 of West Middlesex, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Joseph was born on August 18, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Joseph Franklin Hughes, Sr. and Deborah Lynn (McKean) Burnette.

He was a 1999 graduate of Mercer High School and attended Mercer County Vo-Tech, where he studied Diesel Power Mechanics. Joe also attended Northwestern College, Lima, Ohio, where he became a certified diesel mechanic.

He was certified to perform vehicle state inspections and operated his business in his garage at his home. Previously, he was employed by Sharon Auto Wrecking.

Joe loved being outdoors. He had a love for trucks, his tractor and all-terrain vehicles. He could typically be found in his garage or on the ATV trails. He also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his daughter, Jozalyn Hughes of Hermitage; his father, Joseph F. Hughes, Sr. of Columbus, Ohio and his mother, Deborah Burnette and her husband, Michael, of Lakeland, Florida.

Joe will be remembered for being kindhearted and hard working and loved by all.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a time of sharing will be at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.