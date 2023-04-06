NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Senko, 86, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023.

Mr. Senko was born January 20, 1937, in New Castle, a son of the late Frank and Anna (Krajewski) Senko.

A 1956 graduate of New Castle High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Youngstown State University and completed his graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh, earning a Master of Education. Joe later attended the University of Michigan – Dearborn and Georgia Tech University to continue his studies.

Joe began his teaching career at Springfield Local High School, Petersburg, Ohio, and later took a position at the Lawrence Co. Vo-Tech, where he taught for 14 years. He was also a lifelong member of the PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association).

Following a career change, Joe was hired by Duquesne Light (Beaver Valley Station), where he worked for 14 years, retiring as an Emergency Planning Specialist.

Prior to becoming a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, Joe was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in New Castle where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and collection counter. He also served on Parish Council, was a member of the Holy Name Society, and was a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 512 of New Castle. Additionally, Joe served on the board of directors for the Catholic Cemetery Association of Lawrence Co. for more than four decades.

In addition to his church service, Joe was a longtime volunteer for the Meals on Wheels of Lawrence Co. and a member of Polish Falcon Nest 124 and the Eintracht Singing Society, both of New Castle.

In his spare time, Joe always looked forward to washing his car or spending time in his tomato garden. His greatest joy in life was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 60 years, Shirley J. (Davis) Senko, whom he married in March of 1963, survives at their home in New Castle.

Also surviving are four children, J. Gary Senko (Linda), of DuBois, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Fray (Todd), of New Castle, Susan Baer (Dr. Robert), of Dickinson, North Dakota and David Senko (Elva), of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Joseph Senko (Taylor), Carly West (James), and Sydney and Samuel Senko; and five great-grandchildren, Beckett, Branson, Bishop, Mason and Cameron. Also surviving is a sister, Virginia Landsbach, of Darlington, Pennsylvania; and three sisters-in-law, Beverly Brophy and Mary Senko, of New Castle, and Eileen Senko, of New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by three sisters, Olga Johnstone, Ann Arczynski, and Gloria Senko; and five brothers, Walter, Frank, John, and Robert Senko and infant, Stanley Senko.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Clen-Moore Place for their exceptional kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Lawrence County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 5122, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.