Joseph S. Kulnis, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Kulnis, 93, of Union Township. passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, in his residence, following an extended illness.

Mr. Kulnis was born March 12, 1927, in New Castle, a son of the late Houston and Paulina (Lobaza) Kulnis.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School and proudly served in the U.S. army during WWII.

Joe retired from Rockwell International’s Axle Division in New Castle, following more than 30 years of employment.

Joe was an active member of St. Mary Church, Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

His wife of 64 years, the former Mary M. Leonhardt, whom he married September 24, 1955, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Barbara Ann McGinn, of Elizabeth, CO, and Mary E. Kulnis, of New Castle; a son, John J. Kulnis, of New Castle; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Pacelli and a brother, John Kulnis.

The family suggests memorial donations be directed to Family Hospice and Palliative Care UPMC, 3124 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105.

Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.