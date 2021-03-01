Joseph Paul Vilasi, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Paul Vilasi, Sr., 86, of Hermitage, formerly of Binghamton, New York, passed away Friday afternoon, February 26, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Mr. Vilasi was born October 24, 1934, in Binghamton, a son of the late Santo and Anna (LaTella) Vilasi.

He was a 1952 graduate of Binghamton North High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

Joe designed flight simulators for L3 Communications, formerly Link Aviation Company, Binghamton. During his 43-year career as a design engineer, he worked on numerous top secret military aircrafts.

A devout Catholic, Joe had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and an affinity to his patron saint, St. Joseph. He was a member of St. Mary’s Assumption Church, also in Binghamton, where he was involved with several ministries and church activities, most notably was his membership to the Charismatic Healing Ministry, serving as an adult acolyte for funeral Masses and volunteering at several church functions. He also participated in Nocturnal Adoration in the greater Binghamton area.

Joe will be best remembered as a respectful and kind person who had a devotion to the teachings of the Catholic Church and love of family. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an amazing artist, who doodled over everything. He is recognized for his singing and whistling and his gift of storytelling. He also enjoyed jokes and playing tricks on his children and grandchildren.

Joe was a familiar face of the Susquehanna Valley High School football field, volunteering his time as a member of the chain crew for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy MacMillan, whom he married July 12, 1958; two daughters, Donna (Dale) Powers, of Lockport, New York and Angela (Matthew) McConnell of Hermitage; nine grandchildren, four and a half great-grandchildren and three daughters-in-law, Susan Vilasi of Hermitage, Laura Vilasi of Nazareth, Pennsylvania and Shelley Vilasi of Binghamton.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Paul Vilasi, Jr. and Dr. Peter John Vilasi; three sisters, Mary DelVilano, Agatha DeRitis and Lucy Vilasi; his in-laws, Jeddie and Myrtle MacMillan; two sisters-in-law, Joan MacMillan and Ruth Jurista and a brother-in-law, John MacMillan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at Noon, Wednesday, March 3, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



