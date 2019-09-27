Joseph P. Ciccone, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Ciccone, 67, of Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Mr. Ciccone was born May 21, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Bozavik) Ciccone.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1970, Joe was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. He later completed courses at a Dealer School in Las Vegas, Nevada and remained in the area working as a dealer for several years. Joe returned to Sharon and worked in a similar capacity for Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort, New Cumberland, WV, until his retirement.

Joe was of the Catholic faith.

A Beatles fanatic, he was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Dallas Cowboy fan. Joe enjoyed taking trips to the casino and loved spending time with family.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jamie VanHoose-Flores, with whom he made his home in Sharon; a son, Anthony Ciccone and his wife, Alana Zajac-Ciccone, Hermitage; three aunts, Thelma “Aunt Babe” Davidson, Sharpsville; Christine Ciccone, Sharon and Lou Ann (Mike) Nelson, Hermitage; an uncle, Patrick (Jane) Ciccone, Wadsworth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Caden and Sophia Zajac and Maddox Burke.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by several loving aunts and uncles.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to their loving cousins, neighbors and friends for their exceptional kindness over the past several weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

