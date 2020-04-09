Joseph P. Baron, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Baron of Hermitage passed away at 11:06 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was 95.

Mr. Baron was born July 7, 1924, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank and Sophie (Adamski) Baron.

A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific.

He attended the former Alliance College, Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania and the New Castle School of Trades. He also earned a certificate in furniture design from the Terrace School for Craftsmen.

Joe was an active charter member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He retired in 1987 from Sharon Steels former Farrell plant and previously worked at the Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Joe, affectionately called “Papa Joe” by his family, was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Joe was passionate about furniture upholstery and woodworking, recovering and making furniture that is cherished by family and friends. He was a talented drummer and was a member of the Bill Baron Polka Band and later, the Joe Nezdoba Band. Joe also enjoyed fishing with his late brother-in-law, Matt Skiljo, and his sons and nephews.

Surviving is his wife, the former Mary A. Skiljo, whom he married May 4, 1957; two daughters, Paula Rummell, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Marian LeJeune and her husband Tom, of Volant, Pennsylvania; two sons, Gary Baron and his partner Larry Patrizi, of Sarasota, Florida and Brian Baron and his wife Christy, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Gregory Horne, Peter Horne and his wife Erica, Megan Wimmer and her husband Drew, Michael LeJeune, Tyler Baron, Cameron Baron, Sarah Baron, Nathan Baron and Nicholas Baron; two great grandchildren, Kennedy Horne and Paxton Wimmer and two sisters, Helen Rindy, of Sharon and Edna Rodondi, of Hermitage. We have been blessed to have “Papa Joe” in our lives. He will be dearly missed.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Henry and Walter Baron; and a sister Frances Palko.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Sharon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.