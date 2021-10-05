Joseph Michael Valley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Michael Valley, 81, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, October 2, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Valley was born January 16, 1940, in Arnold, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ignatius Paul Valley and Helen (Antkowiak) Valley.

He was a 1957 graduate of the former Ken High School, New Kensington, Pennsylvania. An alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh, Joe received his Bachelor and Master’s Degrees in Metallurgical Engineering.

Joe spent his entire career working in steel manufacturing. He retired from the former Armco, Inc., Sawhill Tubular Division, Sharon, where he served as president of the company for nearly ten years. Additionally, he was an inspector of elections for the city of Hermitage for 25 years.

Joe was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where he served as a eucharistic minister, cantor, lector and usher. He and his wife, Mary Ann, were the regular Sunday cantor and organist at St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Together, Joe was a cantor and his wife played organ at countless funerals throughout the Shenango Valley.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #2622, Natrona, Pennsylvania.

He was an outstanding athlete and fan of all sports. Previously, Joe was a referee for high school basketball and more recently still enjoyed golfing. He also had a passion for opera music and was a crossword puzzle fanatic. He and his wife enjoyed playing bridge and hosting bridge parties. Joe also loved woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Skwirut, whom he married September 8, 1962; three daughters, Monica Valley of Jerusalem, Pamela Valley of Pittsburgh and Jessica Magnu and her husband, Josephm of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; two sons, Peter Valley of Hermitage and Paul Valley and his wife, Jackie, of McMurray, Pennsylvania and eight grandchildren, Samantha, Anthony “AJ,” Alex, Julia, Bella, Olivia, Scarlett and Fiona. Also surviving are a sister, Jana Latura of New Kensington; a brother, James Valley and his wife, Peggy, of Emeryville, California; a sister-in-law, Ginny Valley of Wexford, Pennsylvania and a former sister-in-law, Jean Hankey of Wexford, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, John Valley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, at www.PulmonaryFibrosis.org; or to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 8 in the Church of Notre Dame, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

